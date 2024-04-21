Advertisement

Bolangir: A man allegedly kidnapped and strangled his 14-year-old nephew to death in Odisha’s Bolangir district for Rs 3 lakh ransom demand. The incident, which took place in Belpada Village under the jurisdiction of the Titilagarh police station, sent a shock wave across the entire village, as the incident surfaced on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Rehan Bag (14), son of Kamanidhi Bag, a resident of Belpada village, while the accused has been identified as Rohan Bag, who is said to be the brother of father of the deceased.

Advertisement

Police recovered decomposed body of the child from a creek near village

As per the police sources, after the incident a case of murder was registered and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, the police zeroed down on the accused and nabbed him.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the matter came to the fore after police arrested the accused and exhumed the decomposed body of the minor boy on his instance from a creek close to the village.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the crime stating that he strangled his nephew to death after he failed to get Rs 3 lakh as ransom from the latter’s father on April 14 and buried the body near a creek close to the village before fleeing the spot.

Advertisement

The police reached the accused after getting a clue from the ransom letter written by him to the father of the deceased.

A senior police official said that the victim’s father Kamanidhi Bag had lodged a missing complaint at Titilagarh police station about his son going missing from home, April 14. Police registered a case over the complaint and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Police found the involvement of Rohan Bag in the disappearance of the boy during the inquiry when his father handed over a threatening letter demanding ransom to police. The letter mentioned that Kamanidhi’s son will be released only after he pays Rs 3 lakh ransom.

The police team started a search operation based on technical surveillance, and got a clue about the involvement of Rohan in the incident. The police picked the accused for interrogation, during which he confessed to the crime.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

