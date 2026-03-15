Man Kills Live-In Partner With Cable Wire, Stages It As Suicide In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Bengaluru and staging it as a suicide case. As per reports, the murder took place following a dispute over marriage.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old woman named Ranjitha, who was living with the accused, Ayyappa, for two months in a rented house near Kodathi. The accused works at a dry fruits shop.

It is alleged that during an argument, Ayyappa strangled Ranjitha with a cable wire. After committing the crime, the man tried to stage the murder as a suicide and told the woman's family and police that the woman died by hanging herself. He positioned her body to make it appear that the woman hung herself from a fan at the house.

The woman's mother, who was aware that the man used to physically and mentally harass her daughter, refused to believe him. She filed a complaint with the police, who after collecting adequate evidence arrested the man.

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Police have stated that the accused had separated from his wife, following which he met Ranjitha and got into a relationship with her. He had promised to marry her after divorcing her wife.

As per reports, the man also used to abuse Ranjitha with caste-based slurs.

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