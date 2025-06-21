Man Posing as Doctor Caught Operating Inside Illegal Clinic in Lakhimpur

Updated 21 June 2025 at 21:41 IST
Lakhimpur: In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral showing a man allegedly posing as a doctor and performing surgery inside the operation theatre of an unregistered and unauthorised hospital in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. The operation appears to have taken place in a worn-out, unhygienic room that clearly lacks basic medical standards.
The man seen conducting the surgery is reportedly not a registered surgeon but merely a graduate degree holder. In the video, the person recording the clip can be heard mocking the alleged doctors, referring to them as “general MD.”
According to reports, the hospital in question does not have any registered doctors on staff, nor does it meet the minimum healthcare standards required to operate such a facility. Despite these glaring violations, surgeries were allegedly being conducted regularly.
While the video has triggered public outrage and raised serious questions about illegal medical practices and regulatory oversight in the region, there has been no police action reported in the matter so far.
This disturbing incident underscores the deepening crisis in the healthcare system. Widespread regulatory loopholes, a shortage of qualified staff, and weak enforcement have allowed such dangerous practices to flourish, putting countless lives at risk and revealing the urgent need for systemic reforms and accountability.
