Man Pours Petrol, Then Sets Own Shop On Fire Over Demolition Drive In Varanasi's Dalmandi

Varanasi: A shopkeeper in Varanasi's Dalmandi area poured petrol on his premises, and set it on fire on Monday. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on social media garnering significant attention online.

This comes amid the ongoing demolition drive in Dal Mandi which seeks to demolish a total of 187 houses and shops, as part of a road-widening project, triggering protests by local traders and residents. Shopkeepers have been protesting against the drive, asking for at least a 10-day grace period from local authorities.

According to reports, the man set his shop ablaze as an act of protest against the demolition procedure.

During the drive, the owner of house number 40/71 allegedly threw petrol on his property and set it on fire. He also reportedly threatened to set himself ablaze. Local authority officials and family members intervened, and the situation was brought under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Advertisement

The demolition drive, which is believed to be a premier project for the Yogi Adityanath-led government, has flared tensions across the area recently, culminating into the man's attempt at immolating his shop today. It is being executed jointly by the Public Works Department, the Varanasi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation. The authorities have previously stated that the drive aims to widen the road to approximately 17.4 metres, to allow better access route to devotees and travellers visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

According to reports, about 29 properties have been identified so far for the demolition. The Municipal Corporation had issued notices to over 23 houses on January 31. The houses have been alleged to be over 100 years old and in dilapidated condition.

Advertisement