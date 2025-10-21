Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi on Dispute Over Bursting Crackers; Three Accused Arrested; Hunt on for Fourth

New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death outside his residence in Shahbad Dairy during a violent altercation over a dispute while bursting crackers, police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 20-21, at around 12:22 AM, when information regarding the attack was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.

The victim, identified as Sitamber Prasad alias Dileep, son of Sikander Singh, was found lying in the street with a stab injury over right side of chest. "He was allegedly attacked by three to four persons and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brothers Deepak and Sandeep," police said.

Upon the enquiry, it was further revealed that a fight occurred between Sandeep, his younger brother and alleged persons about one hour before the incident on issue of abuses while bursting crackers.

Based on the statement of Deepak Prasad, a case was registered under FIR No 739/25 and under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS (Punishment for murder), and investigation was launched.

During the investigation, police recorded witness statements and examined CCTV footage from nearby areas. Technical surveillance has been initiated to trace the absconding accused persons.

On the basis of manual efforts and technical surveillance, police team succeeded to apprehend the accused: Dheeraj, 24, resident of Shahbad Dairy; Akash alias Baba, 24, resident of Shahbad Dairy; and Tarun, 22, resident of Inderprasth Colony, Ashok Vihar.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fourth accused, Ajay alias Ali, with raids being conducted at multiple locations. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was found unconscious inside his residence in Palam Village on Sunday morning and was later declared dead at a hospital, police said.

The deceased, identified as Arvind Kumar Subah, resident of Mahavir Enclave, Palam, was working as an Under Secretary in the Goverment of India.

According to police, a PCR call was received on Sunday at 8:20 am at Palam Village Police Station regarding a person lying unconscious inside a room.

"Acting promptly on the information, the EO alongwith staff reached the spot where the Fire Team and PCR staff were already present. The District Crime Team was also called for inspection of the scene. The fire team broke open the upper window of the main door and entered the premises, where one male person was found lying unconscious on the floor," police said.

He was immediately shifted to DDU Hospital, where the attending doctor declared him "brought dead".

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was residing alone at his Delhi residence, while his family members were in Bihar to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath festivals. The family was informed about the incident and arrived in Delhi by flight at around 2:00 PM. His wife, elder son (aged 23 years) and younger son (aged 19 years) reached the spot.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at DDU Hospital Mortuary and after completion of all post-mortem formalities, the dead body was handed over to the family members.

During enquiry, it came to light that the deceased had a history of seizure disorder, liver complications, and other medical ailments, which may have contributed to his sudden demise.