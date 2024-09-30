sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Man Stabs Friend In Delhi’s Dwarka For Asking To Come Out Of Toilet Quickly

Published 21:42 IST, September 30th 2024

Man Stabs Friend In Delhi’s Dwarka For Asking To Come Out Of Toilet Quickly

The incident took place in Dwarka's Bindapur when the accused stabbed his friend after an altercation over remaining inside the toilet for a longer

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
stabbing
Man Stabs Friend In Delhi’s Dwarka For Asking To Come Out Of Toilet Quickly | Image: Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:42 IST, September 30th 2024