Man Trapped Between Lift, Wall in Hyderabad's Moosapet Rescued After 90-Minute Operation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rescued a man trapped between a lift and a wall in a life-threatening condition, following an incident in a three-storey building at Anjaneya Nagar in Moosapet.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Murali (40) got trapped in an old lift fitted with grills that malfunctioned due to faulty sensors, causing it to move upward while Murali was in the process of getting off at the second floor.

According to details, Murali, along with his wife, had taken the lift from the ground floor to the second floor. As soon as they reached the second floor, Murali attempted to step out.

However, someone pressed the lift button on the third floor at that moment, causing the lift to move upward within seconds while one of his legs remained inside the lift and the other was on the second-floor landing.

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His leg got stuck in the lift grills, leaving him trapped and hanging between the second and third floors. His wife, who was still inside the lift, screamed for help, prompting residents of the apartment to attempt a rescue. When their efforts failed, they alerted the HYDRAA control room.

The HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (DRF) team, stationed nearby at Kukatpally, reached the spot and began the rescue operation. JDV Prasad said the team had to break part of the lift wall to pull Murali out, and information was also passed on to the Sanathnagar Fire staff, who assisted using a hydraulic cutter to complete the operation.

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