Rana Balachauria's Murder: Main Accused Who Shot Punjab Kabaddi Player During Tournament Killed In Police Encounter
A kabaddi player was shot dead after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire during a kabaddi tournament in Sector 79 of Mohali on Monday evening.
Mohali: In a major breakthrough in the Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder in Mohali, one of the main accused, Harpinder alias Middu, was allegedly shot dead following an encounter with the Punjab Police on Wednesday (December 17, 2025).
A resident of Naushehra Pannuan, Tarn Taran, the accused Harpinder was shot dead by the Punjab police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force in in Ambala highway during the operation.
Meanwhile, two police personnel also sustained injuries during the chase and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
While further investigation is underway, preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused is involved in multiple heinous crimes and has a serious criminal background.
Kabaddi Player Death
Earlier, a Kabaddi player was shot dead after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire during a Kabaddi tournament in Sector 79 of Mohali on Monday evening.
The incident occurred during a kabaddi match in the Sohana area, triggering panic among players, organisers, and spectators at the venue. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, two to three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the spot.
Following the firing, police and other security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to prevent further disturbance. A forensic team also arrived at the venue and collected samples and other evidence to support the investigation.
Attackers Identified
Punjab Police on Tuesday identified three people, including Portugal-based gangster Balwinder Singh and Amritsar-based shooters Aditya Kapoor and Karan Pathak, as accused in the kabaddi player's murder in Mohali.
The police official said, "Rana Balachauria was shot dead. Police worked overnight and identified three people. The main shooters have also been identified. There is a gangster, Balwinder Singh, who is based in Portugal. He is involved in this. Shooters are Aditya Kapoor from Amritsar and Karan Pathak from Amritsar. Teams of Anti-Gangster Task Force in Batala, Amritsar, and Mohali have been dispatched. These people will be nabbed soon."
