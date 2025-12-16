Portugal-Based Gangster, Two Amritsar-Based Shooters Behind Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria's Murder: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Tuesday identified three people, including Portugal-based gangster Balwinder Singh and Amritsar-based shooters Aditya Kapoor and Karan Pathak, as accused in the kabaddi player's murder in Mohali.

Punjab Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that the teams of Anti-Gangster Task Force in Batala, Amritsar and Mohali have been dispatched to nab the accused.

"Rana Balachauria was shot dead. Police worked overnight and identified three people. The main shooters have also been identified. There is a gangster, Balwinder Singh, who is based in Portugal. He is involved in this. Shooters are Aditya Kapoor from Amritsar and Karan Pathak from Amritsar. Teams of Anti-Gangster Task Force in Batala, Amritsar and Mohali have been dispatched. These people will be nabbed soon," the police official said.

Earlier on Monday, a kabaddi player was shot dead after motorcycle-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire during a kabaddi tournament in Sector 79 of Mohali, police said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred during a kabaddi match in the Sohana area, triggering panic among players, organisers, and spectators at the venue. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, two to three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the spot.

"A kabaddi match was taking place in Sohana when two or three people opened fire there. The victim, Rana Balachauria, a kabaddi player, was injured in the shooting and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition," the SSP said.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria. Fortis Hospital Mohali confirmed that the 30-year-old kabaddi player succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Mr Kanwar Digvijay Singh was brought to Fortis Hospital Mohali at 6:05 PM on December 15, 2025, with gunshot injuries. Despite immediate clinical assessment and efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."