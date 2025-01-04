Man, wife killed as house collapses in explosion while making firecrackers | Image: Representative image

Paradip: A man and his wife were killed in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district as their house collapsed after an explosion when they were making firecrackers, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Badabag village in Sadar police station area late on Friday, they said.

The impact of the explosion was such that the roof and walls of the house collapsed, they added.

The deceased couple was identified as Rajesh Das and his wife Rani. Rajesh's younger brother Paresh and his wife Lakshmipriya were injured in the incident, police said.

They are at present undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police, Fire Services and even the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) undertook rescue operations at the site.