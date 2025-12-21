Man With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Late Night Encounter With UP Police

Saharanpur: A man wanted in a murder case and carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was shot dead after a brief encounter with police officers in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district in the intervening night of December 20 and 21.

The man was identified as Siraj Ahmed, son of Mansoor Ahmed, a resident of Lolepur at Kotwali Nagar police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

According to the police, they received intelligence from the Special Task Force headquarters in Uttar Pradesh, that Ahmed was at the Gangoh police station area of Saharanpur and had entered the district from the Punjab-Haryana border with the intention of committing a crime.

A cordon was set up based on the informant's tip. However during the operation, Ahmed started firing at the police personnel. The police retaliated in self-defence and during the brief gun-fight that ensued, Ahmed sustained seious gunshot injuries. According to reports, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kabaddi Player's Death

The incident took place days after one of the main accused in the Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder case, Harpinder alias Middu, was allegedly shot dead following an encounter with the Punjab Police on December 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, two police personnel also sustained injuries during the chase. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused is involved in multiple heinous crimes and has a serious criminal background.

The Kabaddi player was recently shot dead after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire during a tournament in Sector 79 of Mohali. The incident took place during a kabaddi match in the Sohana area, triggering panic among players, organisers, and spectators at the venue.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans, two to three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing the spot.

Punjab Police identified three people, including Portugal-based gangster Balwinder Singh and Amritsar-based shooters Aditya Kapoor and Karan Pathak, as accused in the murder case in Mohali.