Published 17:52 IST, October 20th 2024
Man Wraps Gold In Cloth, Unwraps It 30 Days Later To Find Out Wheat Inside In Gujarat
In a sensational heist, a man was duped of gold jewellery by a conman in Gujarat's Morbi. He was asked to wrap gold in cloth but later found wheat inside it.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Man asked by conman to wrap gold in cloth, later finds out wheat inside after 30 days in Gujarat | Image: X
17:52 IST, October 20th 2024