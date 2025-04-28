Controversy Erupts After RRB Instructs Nursing Superintendent Exam Candidates To Remove Mangalsutra, Janivara

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) instructed the candidates appearing for the Nursing Superintendent examination to remove religious symbols like the Mangalsutra (sacred marriage chain) and Janivara (sacred thread) before entering the exam hall. The examination is scheduled to take place on April 29 at the Manail Srinivas Nayak Besant Vidya Kendra in Bondel.

The directive, mentioned in the exam admit card, has sparked outrage among Hindu organisations, who believe that such instructions can deeply hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus. In a country where Hindus form the majority, they say, enforcing a restriction on sacred symbols is ‘intolerable’.

VHP Calls Move ‘Impossible To Bear’.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly objected to the move. Karnataka South Joint Secretary of VHP Sharan Kumar Pumpwell via a Facebook post called the directive an ‘anti-religious attitude’ that is ‘impossible to bear’.

He also urged the District Collector and Members of Parliament to intervene immediately. The VHP has demanded that the order must be withdrawn and that Hindu candidates be allowed to write the examination without compromising their religious identity.

MoS V Somanna Intervenes

Taking cognizance of the matter, Brijesh Chowta, the Member Of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Loksabha Constituency took to X to inform that Glad to inform that Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Railways V Somanna has intervened and instructed the authorities not to indulge in any such practices that require those appearing for the examination for the post of Nursing Superintendent of Indian Railways to remove religious symbols and ornaments like the Mangalsutra and Janivara.