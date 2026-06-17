'Manas National Park Records Zero Rhino, Tiger Poaching In 3 Years': Assam CM Himanta Announces Major Conservation Milestone

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve for achieving a remarkable milestone as the UNESCO World Heritage site has recorded zero rhino and tiger poaching for three consecutive years.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Zero rhino and tiger poaching in Manas National Park for 3 straight years! From an era where poaching dominated news headlines to now, when zero poaching is the new normal- this feat signifies the relentless efforts Assam has undertaken to preserve our faunal diversity."

On the other hand, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that, under the constant guidance and direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manas National Park has recorded zero rhino and tiger poaching for the last three years.

"As we celebrate this extraordinary achievement, I believe these visuals will tell you the story behind this achievement. The long patrols, the vigilance in the field and continuous engagement with local communities are the hard work that has strengthened wildlife protection in Manas," the Assam Forest Minister wrote on X.

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He also said, "I am delighted by the work done by our Forest Department officials and frontline staff who have devoted themselves to this mission with sincerity and courage."

Assam is the home to 80 per cent of the global population of greater one-horned rhinos.

According to the government data, the rhino population in Assam has surged by approximately 170 per cent since the 1980s, growing from 1500 to over 4000.

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Meanwhile, Manas National Park, nestled on the foothills of the Himalayas, houses a unique biodiversity. It was declared a national park in 1990 and earned the badge of UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988.

It is the first tiger reserve in Assam and the fifth in India, under the initiative of Project Tiger of 1973.

Manas National Park provides shelter to the highest population of endangered species and rare wildlife such as Red Panda, Golden Langur, Pygmy Hog, Assam Roofed Top Turtle, and Hispid Hare.