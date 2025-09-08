Mandya Tense After Stone-Pelting During Ganesh Immersion: Here’s What Happened - Timeline Explained

A communal violence erupted in Maddur town in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night after clashes broke out during Ganpati idol immersion procession. The incident, marked by stone pelting near a mosque, left at least eight people injured and forced police to intervene with lathicharge to control the situation.

According to police, the trouble began around 8 pm when the procession, which had started from Siddhartha Nagar 5th Cross, was passing through Ram Rahim Nagar. Eyewitnesses said stones were allegedly hurled at the procession by a group from another community. In retaliation, some members of the procession targeted the nearby mosque, escalating the violence. Within minutes, the situation spiraled into a clash between two groups belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities.

"We have taken all precautionary measures and we are not letting the situation escalate. In all the sensitive districts, the police has been deployed," said Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi rushed to the scene as the situation grew tense. Additional police forces were deployed across Maddur town, and prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed to prevent further unrest.

"I am against this. You need to arrest the people who insult Ganesha immediately. This is not the first time it is happening. There is no protection for hindus under Congress government," said Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

The clashes quickly sparked political reactions. BJP and Hindu groups held a protest march in Mandya on Monday, demanding strict action against those involved in the stone pelting. Meanwhile, community leaders appealed for calm and urged people not to fall for rumours that could inflame the situation further.

Police presence remains heavy in Maddur, with checkpoints set up at sensitive spots. Officials have urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement. “We request the public to stay calm and not spread misinformation. Our priority is to restore normalcy and ensure safety for all communities,” said SP Baladandi.

Everytime during festival the district has seen communal violence and it is the bigger conspiracy and governments appeasement politics which has led to this unrest. Imagine the government onspires so that Hindus should leave the town and only minorities should live. Congress has created disharmony and even police is with congress in this apathy, police is beating people who are leading protest in Mandya,"said Bassavraj Bommai.