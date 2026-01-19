Manikarnika Ghat Fake Visuals: AAP Leader, Bihar MP Among 8 Booked For Spreading Rumours

Varanasi: The police have registered separate cases against eight people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, independent MP Pappu Yadav and Congress's Jaswinder Kaur, in a bid to take action against the circulation of fake, AI-generated visuals and misleading information on the development work at Manikarnika Ghat.

Reacting to the case registered against him, AAP's Sanjay Singh reportedly said that he would not be intimidated by what he calls an act of the authorities targeting him. The developmental work has caused damage at temples, and across the revered ghat, Singh alleged.

Police action taken against rumours

The cases have been registered at the Chowk Police Station, under sections 196, 298, 299, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against people who retweeted or made objectionable comments on the matter. "Misleading posts regarding Manikarnika Ghat were posted on social media, following which the project manager and other concerned officials filed a complaint with the police. Based on that complaint, action was taken," said Atul Anjan Tripathi, ACP Dashaswamedh, Varanasi.

Distorted visuals had surfaced on social media

According to the police, the disputed social media posts allegedly shared altered visuals of Hindu deities and misleading facts concerning ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat. The police have also said that the posts had the potential to deceive devotees and disturb social harmony.

A complaint was initially filed by Mano, a resident of Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu, who said his company began work on strengthening and beautifying facilities at Manikarnika Ghat on November 15, 2025. He alleged that on January 16, social media users circulated visuals falsely portraying the ongoing work.

The Manikarnika Ghat, a cremation ground at Kashi, is the only cremation ground in the world that burns pyres 24 hours a day. It is considered a sacred site, owing to its immense religious significance.

UP CM addressed the issue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue yesterday. "Manikarnika Ghat and Maharaja Harishchandra Ghat are the two main ghats where cremations take place... You can see the conditions in which cremations are performed at Manikarnika Ghat... Cremation is one of the 16 rituals of Sanatana Dharma, and it should be performed with respect and in a clean environment," he said.

Mentioning initiatives aimed at preserving its religious and cultural significance, initially funded by the government, the UP CM said, "When a project is started for this purpose, and that too without government funding, they (the opposition) begin their agenda of defaming it."