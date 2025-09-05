Manimahesh Yatra: IAF Launches Rescue Operation For Stranded Devotees

Chamba: The Indian Air Force began the rescue operation of the devotees stranded in the Manimahesh Yatra on Thursday morning. 50 pilgrims reached Chamba safely from Bharmour in the first flight of the Air Force's Chinook helicopter. The rescue operations are being conducted under the supervision of Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi.

All devotees will be evacuated safely on Friday and will then be sent to their destinations. The Chamba administration on Thursday began transporting nearly 500 devotees from Bharmour to Chamba by vehicles. At certain stretches, where roads have been damaged, the district administration has deployed adequate security personnel to assist them and ensure their safety. In addition, free food, drinking water, transport, and other essential facilities have been arranged en route to prevent any inconvenience to them.

A spokesperson of the state government informed that, despite adverse weather conditions, 35 ailing and elderly devotees were safely airlifted to Chamba by a small helicopter, which completed seven sorties during the day. The Air Force's MI-17 helicopter has also been stationed at Pathankot to meet any exigency.

Revenue Minister Negi said that the state government was committed to safeguarding the lives and property of its people, as well as the visiting pilgrims and tourists from several parts. Meanwhile, the state has suffered the loss of 343 lives since the onset of this year's monsoon on June 20, with 183 fatalities from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes, and 160 deaths in road accidents, as per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).