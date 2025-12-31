Updated 31 December 2025 at 00:23 IST
Manipur BJP Legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh Becomes First Indian to Attain 5th Dan in Traditional Taekwondo
BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh becomes the first Indian to receive the 5th Dan Black Belt in Traditional Taekwondo from the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation in Seoul, recognising his decades-long contribution to promoting the martial art in India.
BJP MLA and former Rural Development Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has become the first Indian to be awarded the 5th Dan Black Belt in Traditional Taekwondo by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF), Seoul.
The recognition was granted after due approval by a panel of six senior Taekwondo Grand Masters led by Jun Lee, President of the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation. The Federation follows the traditional and classical system of Taekwondo, which is separate from the World Taekwondo Federation that governs Olympic and competitive formats.
The certificate was formally handed over to Khemchand Singh by Mayong Suk, Vice President of the Federation, at the GTTF headquarters in Seoul. Although he had successfully cleared the promotion test in October 2024, he could not travel earlier to receive the certificate because of the prevailing ethnic situation in Manipur.
Officials of the Federation stated that the 5th Dan rank was awarded strictly as per the Federation’s promotion rules after a rigorous evaluation process.
Meanwhile, the Sangrok World Taekwondo Academy, affiliated with the World Taekwondo Federation and headquartered in Seoul, also recognised Khemchand Singh’s long-standing contribution to Taekwondo. The academy has more than 70 branches across different countries.
Grand Master Chang Seong Dong, Technical Director of the Academy, said that Khemchand Singh played an important role in popularising Taekwondo in various parts of India, particularly during its early years.
Now aged 62, Khemchand Singh began practicing Taekwondo at the age of 16. He founded the All Assam Taekwondo Association in 1982 and is regarded as one of the pioneers of Taekwondo in Manipur. During the early 1980s, he was actively involved in promoting the martial art at the national level and later served as Vice President of the Taekwondo Federation of India.
