New Delhi: Manipur BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, popularly known as Sapam Keba, passed away early Friday morning in Delhi following a brief illness. He was 67.

The legislator from the Patsoi Assembly constituency had been suffering from dengue for the past few days and was initially undergoing treatment at Babina Hospital in Imphal. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi for advanced care. He succumbed to the illness despite medical efforts.

His mortal remains are expected to be brought back to Manipur later on Friday. Further details regarding the last rites and funeral arrangements are awaited.

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Singh’s demise has been described as a major loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the people of the Patsoi constituency.

