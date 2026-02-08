Manipur Bomb Blast: Grenade Hurled At House By Unknown Miscreants, Act Caught On CCTV

Imphal: A bomb was hurled at a house in Manipur by unknown miscreants on Sunday at around 5:23 pm. The incident took place at Lillong Chajing Mamang Leikai, Imphal West under Singjamei police station. While no injuries was reported, the building was damaged.

The grenade was hurled at the house of a man named Puyam Rajendro Singh, who is currently Executive Engineer of PMGSY.

The act was caught on a CCTV camera, which showed the accused arriving on one White Gypsy and hurling the grenade. The bomb blasted caused damage to the exterior of the house.