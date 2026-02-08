Updated 8 February 2026 at 18:56 IST
Rs 20 'Bribe' & 30-Year Jail: Innocent Man Dies Of Heart Attack A Day After Being Freed From Prison In Gujarat
An innocent man who spent three decades in prison died of heart attack just a day after being released from prison in Gujarat. The man, identified as police constable Babubhai Prajapati, was jailed for 30 years for taking a bribe of just Rs 20.
Ahmedabad: An innocent man who spent three decades in prison died of heart attack just a day after being released from prison in Gujarat. The man, identified as police constable Babubhai Prajapati, was jailed for 30 years for taking a bribe of just Rs 20. After 30 long years, the Gujarat High Court declared him innocent and he was finally freed. Tragically, he could not enjoy his freedom for much long as he died within 24 hours of being released.
Babubhai Prajapati was a constable from Vejalpur, Ahmedabad, and had been charged of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
After the Gujarat High Court acquitted him in the case, Prajapati said, “Now the stigma has been removed from my life. Even if God takes me away, I will have no sorrow.”
