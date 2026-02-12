Updated 12 February 2026 at 11:15 IST
BSF Convoy Truck Catches Fire in Manipur, Cylinders and Ammunition Explode, Technical Fault Suspected
A BSF security convoy vehicle caught fire in Sekmai Manipur while en route from Kanglatongbi to Ukhrul via Sekmai. Gas cylinders and reported ammunition exploded due to intense flames, but no casualties were recorded. Authorities suspect a technical snag behind the blaze.
New Delhi: A security convoy vehicle of the Border Security Force (BSF) caught fire on Wednesday evening in Manipur’s Imphal West district, reportedly triggering multiple explosions after gas cylinders and ammunition onboard were engulfed in flames.
Cylinders and ammunition explode
According to BSF personnel, the truck was carrying kitchen and mess supplies, including gas cylinders. As the fire intensified, the cylinders reportedly exploded due to the high heat and pressure, further escalating the flames. At the same time sources also indicated that ammunition present in the vehicle detonated amid the rising temperature, leading to multiple blasts during the incident.
As per the preliminary reports the fire may have been triggered by a technical fault or a spark, though The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be certain at the time of writing.
Vehicle catches fire near Sekmai
The incident involved a Tata 709 truck belonging to 131 coy of the Border Security Force and it was stationed at Kanglatongbi and was moving towards the Ukhrul Litan area when it suddenly caught fire on the stretch between Sekmai Police Station and its adjoining route.
The fire broke out at around 5.30 pm. Despite the explosions and extensive damage to the vehicle, no casualties were reported, and further details are awaited.
