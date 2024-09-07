sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:24 IST, September 7th 2024

Manipur CM N Biren Singh Meets Guv After Meeting With Coalition MLAs Over Security Situation

Biren Singh rushed to meet Governor Acharya after an emergency meeting of ruling coalition MLAs and ministers at the CM secretariat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur CM holds key meeting with Governor
Manipur CM N Biren Singh holds key meeting with Governor after meeting coalition MLAs | Image: Republic
20:33 IST, September 7th 2024