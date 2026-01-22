Manipur Horror: Meitei Youth Visiting Kuki-Zo Wife Abducted And Shot Dead, Chilling Last Moment Video Triggers Outrage

Manipur has been witnessing fresh tensions after a Meitei civilian was allegedly kidnapped and shot dead by armed miscreants in Churachandpur district on Wednesday evening. A chilling video of the last moments of the youth, reportedly recorded by the assailants, has surfaced on social media, triggering outrage and protests.

The deceased has been identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, also known as Rishikanta Mayanglamba or by his tribal name Ginminthang. He was a resident of Kakching Khunou in Kakching district and had been staying at his wife’s house in Tuibong village, Churachandpur.

Rishikanta, who had been working in Nepal for the past two years, had returned on leave and was visiting his wife, Chingnu Haokip, a Kuki-Zo woman.

According to sources, Rishikanta was abducted around 6:30 PM on January 21 by armed men who arrived at the couple’s residence in a black SUV. His wife told police that four masked men came looking for her husband, two of whom entered the house, with at least one carrying a weapon.

The couple was taken away together towards the Natjang area under Henglep Police Station. While Chingnu Haokip was later released, Rishikanta was taken a short distance away and shot dead.

As the news of the killing surfaced, protests erupted in Kakching Khunou Lamkhai, where locals blocked roads condemning the brutal murder of a Meitei civilian. Protesters alleged administrative failure and demanded accountability, stating that no response had been received from the Governor or senior police officials.

Last Moment Captured: Disturbing Video Surfaces

Security officials informed that a video showing the victim’s final moments was later circulated on WhatsApp around 9:30 PM, allegedly from an IP address based in Guwahati. The video reportedly shows Rishikanta kneeling, terrified, pleading for his life before being shot. The video was reportedly titled ‘No peace, no popular governments’.

Family members said they first learned of the killing after seeing the video, followed by a call from the victim’s wife confirming the incident.

Body Recovered, Probe Launched

Police have recovered the dead body and sent it for postmortem. Security agencies, including Assam Rifles, have launched an investigation. The identity of the assailants is yet to be officially confirmed, though sources suspect the involvement of armed Kuki militant elements.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, after prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The latest killing has once again pushed the state to the edge, raising serious concerns over civilian safety and law and order.