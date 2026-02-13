Updated 13 February 2026 at 16:10 IST
Manipur Revokes Internet Ban, Services Restored With Immediate Effect In Ukhrul
The Manipur government on Friday revoked the internet ban in Ukhrul district with immediate effect. The services had temporarily been suspended by the state home department in the district for five days following arson and communal riots.
Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday revoked the internet ban in Ukhrul district with immediate effect. The services had temporarily been suspended by the state home department in the district for five days following arson and communal riots. The shutdown covered mobile data, broadband, VPN and VSAT services.
