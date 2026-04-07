Manipur: Fresh Firing Reported in Ukhrul's Litan Area After Two Children Killed in Rocket Attack

Imphal: Manipur was plunged into a fresh wave of grief and volatility on Tuesday, April 7, following a rocket attack in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two young children.

Simultaneously, reports of renewed heavy firing have emerged from the Litan area in Ukhrul district, marking a dangerous expansion of the conflict zones.

Horror in Tronglaobi

At approximately 1:05 AM, a long-range rocket projectile, suspected to have been launched from the nearby hill ranges, struck a civilian residence in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, Moirang.

The explosion resulted in the immediate death of two siblings: a five-year-old boy and a five-month-old girl.

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The children were sleeping with their mother, identified as a nurse working in Guwahati who had returned home for a religious function.

While the children succumbed to their injuries, the mother was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal, where she remains in critical condition.

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The father, a personnel with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), is currently posted outside the state.

Following the attack, a rocket launcher was reportedly recovered from the vicinity.

The incident triggered immediate public outrage, with large crowds blocking the Moirang Police Station.

Protesters set fire to the station gate and several vehicles, demanding immediate accountability and the removal of militant outposts from the hills.

Escalation in Ukhrul

As the valley mourned, fresh hostilities erupted in the Litan area of Ukhrul district.

According to local reports, the conflict took a tactical turn when armed groups reportedly evacuated Kuki civilians from Mongkot Chepu village using heavy vehicles before initiating a coordinated assault.

Witnesses stated that once the evacuation to safer zones like Lamlai Chingphei was complete, firing was directed toward Tangkhul Naga settlements, specifically targeting Sikiphung and Leingangching villagers.

The involvement of specialised weaponry and the methodical evacuation of civilians suggest a planned escalation, heightening fears of a widening ethnic rift involving previously neutral communities.

Government Response

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh visited the injured mother in the hospital today, condemning the rocket attack as an assault on humanity.

"Those responsible for the deaths of innocent children will be hunted down and dealt with firmly under the law," the Chief Minister stated.

Additional paramilitary companies have been rushed to the Bishnupur-Churachandpur and Ukhrul borders to contain the spread of violence.