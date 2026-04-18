Manipur Tense Again: 1 Dead, Several Injured As Kuki Group Targeted Civilians In Ukhrul

Ukhrul: A tragic armed attack on Saturday afternoon has left one person dead and at least three others injured in the Ukhrul district in Manipur.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:40 PM, involved an ambush on a civilian convoy travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul.

The Ambush at TM Kasom

According to preliminary reports, armed groups allegedly belonging to the Kuki community opened fire on a vehicle at TM Kasom, located near the Industrial Area of Ukhrul.

The attack was sudden and targeted a group of Tangkhul Naga civilians. The driver of the lead vehicle was killed on the spot after being struck by bullets.

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Two women sitting in the rear seats sustained injuries during the firing, while another civilian is reported to be in critical condition after being hit by gunfire.

In total, five vehicles were reportedly damaged in the assault as the armed groups targeted the moving convoy.

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Identity of the victims

While official confirmation of identities is still pending from the district administration, local sources indicate that the deceased individual hailed from Tushar village in Ukhrul district.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby medical hospital, with at least one victim fighting for their life. The attack has sent shockwaves through the Tangkhul Naga community.

The ambush at TM Kasom is not an isolated incident of violence this weekend. Reports indicate that the Litan and Sinakeithel areas have also been under sustained attack since Friday.

Residents in these border regions of Ukhrul and Senapati districts have reported heavy exchanges of fire, leading to a climate of fear and displacement.

Security Response

Additional security forces have been rushed to the Industrial Area and TM Kasom to prevent further retaliatory violence.

Local civil society organisations have called for immediate intervention by the central government to prevent the conflict from turning into a wider inter-tribal war.