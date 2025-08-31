'Italy, Canada, or Russia': PM Modi Shares Multiple Instances Of Indian Culture Going Global During 'Mann Ki Baat'

In the 125th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted several instances of Indian culture gaining rapid popularity worldwide.

"Wherever you go in the world, you will find the influence of Indian culture. A similar phenomenon was witnessed in the small Italian town of Camporotondo, where a statue of Maharishi Valmiki was unveiled. People of Indian origin in Camporotondo are thrilled with the installation of this statue. Similarly, a 51-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram was unveiled in Mississauga, Canada, generating great excitement. Videos of the grand statue of Lord Ram were widely shared on social media," Modi said.

Sharing another example of India’s global cultural impact, the Prime Minister noted, "Vladivostok, a well-known city in Russia where temperatures can drop to -20 to -30 degrees Celsius in winter, hosted a unique exhibition in August. Paintings by Russian children depicting themes from the Ramayana were showcased, and a competition was organized as part of the event."

"Whether in Italy, Canada, or Russia, the deep connection to Indian culture and the Ramayana seen across the world today is a matter of pride for all of us," Modi wrote in a post on his X handle.

He also spoke about a football revolution in Madhya Pradesh making waves globally.

"The football revolution in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, has made a global impact! I discussed a letter from Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer in Germany, who wants to support football talent from Shahdol," the Prime Minister wrote in another X post.

The prime minister also urged people to wake up to the call for 'Swadeshi'.