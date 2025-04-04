Manoj Kumar Dies: PM Modi Condoles Veteran Actor's Death, Remembers His 'Patriotic Zeal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Manoj Kumar this morning. The legendary actor, aka Bollywood's Bharat Kumar, died at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was 87.

'Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the actor's demise. 'Shri Manoj Kumar ji was a versatile actor, who would always be remembered for making films full of patriotism. Popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ his unforgettable performances in films like ‘Upkaar’, ‘Purab and Paschim’ have enriched our culture and have endeared him to people across generations. His cinematic legacy will live on through his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he posted.