The Actor Who Dragged Indira Gandhi to Court During Emergency, Unheard Story of Actor Manoj Kumar

Mumbai: The Indian film industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who passed away today at the age of 87. Known as "Bharat Kumar" for his patriotic films, Manoj Kumar was not just a cinematic icon but also a symbol of resilience and courage. His legacy includes not only his contributions to Indian cinema but also his bold stand against the government during one of India's most controversial periods—the Emergency.

During the emergency imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Manoj Kumar found himself at odds with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which was directly overseen by Gandhi herself. His films, including Shor and Dus Numbri, faced bans and censorship, allegedly for their critical undertones. Kumar, however, refused to bow down. He dragged the ministry to court, challenging the bans and asserting his right to freedom of expression. In a landmark victory, Manoj Kumar won the case, setting a precedent for artists' rights in India.

This legal battle was not just about films; it was a fight for artistic freedom during a time when dissent was stifled. Manoj Kumar's victory against the government speaks volumes about his values, principles and fearless attitude.

Today, as the nation bids farewell to this legendary actor, his contributions to cinema and his courage in the face of adversity are being remembered. Manoj Kumar films, such as Shaheed, Upkar, and Purab Aur Paschim, continue to inspire generations, and his stand against censorship sets an example for today's filmmakers, actors, and producers.

Manoj Kumar's sudden demise marks the end of an era, but his legacy will live forever on in the hearts of millions.

Tributes have poured in from all corners, including prominent political leaders and Bollywood celebrities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, calling Kumar an "icon of Indian cinema" whose films ignited a spirit of national pride. PM Modi shared nostalgic photos with the actor, highlighting his lasting impact on the nation.

President Murmu took to social media X, "Saddened by the demise of legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar Ji. He has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. During his long and distinguished career, he came to be known for his patriotic films, which promoted a sense of pride in India’s contribution and values. The iconic characters of national heroes, farmers and soldiers he brought to life will remain etched in our collective memory. His cinema will instill national pride and inspire generations to come. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”