Maoist Leader With Rs 1.5 Crore Bounty Among 27 Killed In Chhattisgarh

In a significant setback to the CPI (Maoist), a top Naxal commander, Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraj, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.5 crore on his head, was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh.

He was one of the 27 Naxals killed in the encounter, which was part of Operation Kagar, a mission targeting Maoist strongholds.

Several senior-level Maoist cadres have either been killed or seriously injured in the operation.

Who is Nambala Keshav Rao?

Nambala Keshav Rao, who served as the General Secretary of CPI (Maoist), was previously the head of the group's Central Military Commission (CMC).

Rao, originally from the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, had joined the movement during his student years in Warangal.

He was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Telangana police, and Andhra Pradesh police.

About the Encounter

The encounter occurred early Wednesday morning between District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and Naxals in the dense forests of Abujhmad, located in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The offensive was launched based on intelligence inputs regarding Central Committee and Politburo members of the Naxals, as well as senior cadres from the Maad Division and the PLGA. DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon were dispatched to Abujhmad for the operation.

The Abujhmad region in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, has long been a center of Naxal violence.

One DRG team member was martyred during the operation, and few other personnel were injured in the gunfight. The injured personnel received immediate medical attention and are now out of danger.

During the operation, multiple modern weapons, including AK-47 rifles and explosives, were seized from the Maoists.