Letter ‘From Maoists’ Seeks Video Talks With Centre, Calls for Ceasefire; Chhattisgarh Police Checking Authenticity

Raipur: A letter allegedly issued by the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) says the group is ready to temporarily stop its armed struggle and begin peace talks with the Government of India. The Chhattisgarh Police are currently verifying the authenticity of the letter.

The two-page letter, dated August 25, was released in the name of the Maoists’ Central Committee. It states that the group is prepared to speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, or an appointed delegation, and that the talks can take place through a video call.

The letter says the Maoists are responding to repeated appeals by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister asking them to lay down their weapons. It also requests the government to stop security operations for one month to create a peaceful environment for discussion.

“We have decided to temporarily stop our armed struggle,” the letter states. “In the future, we will try to work with other political parties and people’s organisations on public issues.”

The Maoists have requested that the government declare a one-month ceasefire and suspend ongoing anti-Maoist operations during this period, to allow the internal consultation process with cadres operating in different states and those currently incarcerated.

This development comes months after the death of their top leader, Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, who was killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. The Maoists have suffered several losses in recent security operations.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma said, “We are checking if the letter is real. If it is genuine, we will consider the matter seriously. But peace talks can only happen if the Maoists first give up their weapons.”

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P, also confirmed that the letter is under review. “We are examining the content of the statement. The government will take a decision after a detailed review of the situation,” he said.

The Maoists have also appealed to the government to communicate its response through official channels, including state-run media and radio broadcasts.