Mumbai Monorail Services to Be Suspended From September 20 for Major Upgrades

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced that Mumbai Monorail services will be suspended from Saturday, September 20, 2025, to carry out major upgrades. The move aims to make the system safer, smoother, and more reliable for daily commuters.

Why is the Mumbai Monorail shutting down?

The entire 19.74-kilometre route from Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk will be temporarily closed. According to MMRDA, this is necessary for:

Faster integration of new trains (rolling stock)

Installation of an advanced CBTC signalling system

Refurbishment of the existing fleet

Staff training for future metro operations

Currently, upgrade and maintenance work is only allowed during a short 3.5-hour night window, which is not enough for the scale of work planned. The full shutdown will help complete the upgrades more efficiently and safely.

What upgrades are being made?

1. New Trains: Ten new rakes are being added under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Eight have already arrived, with the rest nearing completion.

2. CBTC Signalling System: A modern, Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system is being installed. This system is being developed in Hyderabad and is being used for the first time on the monorail.

3. Fleet Overhaul and Staff Training: Older trains will be refurbished, and the operating team will receive specialised training to handle new systems and future metro transitions.

What led to this decision?

The decision follows several recent technical failures that raised safety concerns. On multiple occasions, passengers were left stranded mid-journey due to breakdowns—one such incident involved 582 passengers stuck near Mysore Colony during heavy rains. In another, 17 passengers had to be rescued after a train stopped between Antop Hill and GTBN stations.

A special inquiry committee has been set up to investigate these incidents and improve safety protocols.

What commuters need to know:

Last operational day: Friday, 19 September 2025

Shutdown starts: Saturday, 20 September 2025

Route affected: Entire line from Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk

Alternate travel required: No monorail services will run during the shutdown period

MMRDA has not yet announced when services will resume but assured that work will continue round-the-clock.

Appeal for public cooperation