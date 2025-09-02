Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Vows To Continue Hunger Strike 'Until Death'

Mumbai: After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said on Tuesday that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site, Azad Maidan.

As the state government has been directed to take steps to further stop the protestors from entering Mumbai in the future, the Maratha activist warned the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, “My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent.”

Mumbai Police has denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate the Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.

Jarange Patil warned that it will be "costly" for the government to evict the protestors from Azad Maidan. He further expressed hope for justice. He said, “We believe in the God of Justice. We are 100 percent confident that justice will be served. There is no traffic anywhere in Mumbai right now. Our kids have parked their cars in all the parking lots. It will be costly for the government to evict us from Azad Maidan. For the last two years, we have been protesting peacefully".

"Our protest is going on within the law. We hope that the court will give justice in favor of the protest. As soon as the court order was issued, we removed the vehicles. Now there is no traffic jam anywhere in Mumbai. We will get 100 percent justice. We are protesting democratically.”

Patil asserted that the protestors will not leave Mumbai until their demands are met. "We will not leave Mumbai unless the demands are implemented. The divine justice has given us justice so far and will give us justice now, too. We will not leave Mumbai unless the Hyderabad Gazette is implemented. We are peacefully sitting on a hunger strike. We said at night, remove the cars from the road and put them in the field, after which our boys removed all the cars within four to five hours. What more can be done than this? We are the guardians of the law and the divine justice," the Maratha activist stated. Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fifth day.

A large number of his followers were present at the protest site. Authorities have requested that Patil's core committee vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday issued directives asking protesters to vacate all streets in Mumbai by Tuesday noon. On Monday, the Bombay High Court, in an urgent hearing on the ongoing agitation in Mumbai, said that it had given permission for the protest with certain conditions, which have been violated by the protesters.

The protesters have brought the city to a standstill, and they have not followed their undertaking given to the court. The court observed, “Since Respondents have, prima facie, violated the conditions of the permission granted to them by the State Government and since they do not have any valid permission to continue the protest on Azad Maidan, let the State Government follow the due procedure laid down in law for initiating appropriate steps.”

"Since it is of imminent necessity that normalcy in the life of the common man needs to be restored and the city should not be brought to a standstill, and more so during the Ganpati Festival as well, and since 2025 Rules are in place, we direct Respondent to ensure that the streets are cleaned up, vacated of the occupation by the protesters, which would include all such places which are being occupied until tomorrow by forenoon," it added.

The High Court further ordered the state government to initiate appropriate steps to prevent the entry of more protesters into Mumbai from all entry points until further orders from this Court. The Bombay High Court also directed the Maharashtra government to ensure adequate medical assistance and treatment to activist Manoj Jarange Patil and all protestors.

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has been witnessing thousands of people from the Maratha community protesting to press their demands for 10 per cent OBC reservation in government jobs and colleges. The Marathas have been calling for a reservation demand for years.

However, the protests intensified after Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil went on a hunger strike recently and vowed not to drink water until his demands were met. The agitation has also mounted pressure on the Mahayuti government, which has formed a 10-member ministerial committee led by Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to hold talks with stakeholders.