Marathi Lead Actress Rescued, Pimp Arrested As Prostitution Racket Busted In Mumbai Hotel
Two actresses were rescued after Mumbai Police busted a prostitution racket allegedly operating at a hotel in Girgaon. A pimp, who allegedly worked as a make-up artist, was apprehended red-handed.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Two actresses were rescued by Mumbai Police after they busted a prostitution racket allegedly operating at a hotel in Girgaon. A pimp, who allegedly worked as a make-up artist, was apprehended red-handed during the operation.
The arrested pimp is said to have links with several celebrities.
As per reports, one of the actresses who were rescued is a lead actress of Marathi films, while the other is a cameo actress in Bengali and Bollywood movies.
Further investigations are underway.
Advertisement
This comes just days after a female advocate was arrested for allegedly operating a prostitution racket at a hotel in Kalyan, Thane, following a tip-off. Further, two women who were being forced into prostitution were rescued. The advocate had allegedly been running the prostitution racket for nearly three months.
The racket was busted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC), with police personnel visiting the hotel in civilian clothes to avoid attracting premature attention. Decoy customers were also used to conduct a thorough raid of the hotel.
Advertisement
The operation led to the successful arrest of the accused. A case was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.