Marathi Lead Actress Rescued, Pimp Arrested As Prostitution Racket Busted In Mumbai Hotel

Mumbai: Two actresses were rescued by Mumbai Police after they busted a prostitution racket allegedly operating at a hotel in Girgaon. A pimp, who allegedly worked as a make-up artist, was apprehended red-handed during the operation.

The arrested pimp is said to have links with several celebrities.

As per reports, one of the actresses who were rescued is a lead actress of Marathi films, while the other is a cameo actress in Bengali and Bollywood movies.

Further investigations are underway.

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This comes just days after a female advocate was arrested for allegedly operating a prostitution racket at a hotel in Kalyan, Thane, following a tip-off. Further, two women who were being forced into prostitution were rescued. The advocate had allegedly been running the prostitution racket for nearly three months.

The racket was busted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC), with police personnel visiting the hotel in civilian clothes to avoid attracting premature attention. Decoy customers were also used to conduct a thorough raid of the hotel.

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