'Sara Duniya Dekh Raha...': Bharat Tiwari's Lamenting Father Hopes For Justice After Controversial Bhojpur Encounter

Bhojpur: Days after the encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district, his father has stated that the whole world has watched how his son was killed. He also expressed hope that his son would get justice.

The case centers around a viral Facebook Live video showing Bharat Tiwari apparently surrendering, in spite of which police allegedly hit him with four-five bullets, killing him in an "encounter".

‘Judge Bhi Dekh Rahe Hai…’: Bharat's Father

Bharat Twiar's lamenting father told ANI, “Saara duniya dekh raha hai kis tarah se uska hatya kiya gaya hai..Toh ab issye nyay nahi milega to ab kya milega, bataiyae? (The whole world watched how he was killed. Even then if justice won't be served, then what will happen?)"

He added, “Pura janta, Bharat me, videsh me….judge bhi dekh rahe hai, prashashan bhi dekh rahe hai...ki kis tarah se hatya kiya gaya hai...CM Samrat Choudhary bhi dekh rahe hai...dharti pe jitne log hai sabhi log dekh rahe hai…Isme chipaane ka kya prashan hai? (People both in India and abroad…as well as the judge, the administration, and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary watched how he was killed. There is nothing to hide.)”

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What Happened A Day Before Encounter?

On June 16, a viral video showed Bharat Tiwari brandishing a pistol and pointing the firearm at police officers at his home. The police had reached his house upon receiving information of Tiwari allegedly brandishing weapons in public.

In a statement, police claimed that when they reached his home, they found that Tiwari was “mentally unstable”.

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The police claimed that they were now preparing to send him to a mental hospital.

The police returned to his village the next day. Thereafter, Tiwari moved to an open filed and went live on Facebook, following which the apparent surrender and encounter episode took place.

Did He Surrender? The Facebook Livestream

Bharat Tiwari started a livestream on Facebook when police approached him on June 17. In the video, he was heard saying that his only demand is that from now on, no politician, minister or secretary will play with our society. “If this does not happen, people like me will have to take up weapons,” he stated, adding that development work should be done without carelessness and corruption.

He was further heard saying, “Jab maange puri hongi to shashtra daal diya jaayega. Isme koi samasya nahi hai. Agar iske baad in logo ne kuch chal kiya…toh samaj or desh ke log aap samajhna iske baad ki inka kya ilaaj karna hai. Agar mai zinda reh gaya aur ye sab mere saath kuch galat nahi kiya toh….agar chal karega to mere taraf se bhi chal hoga. (If my demands will be fulfilled, I am ready to surrender. I have no problem in surrendering. If these people do anything wrong after this, then the people of this country should look into it…If I stay alive and they do not do anything wrong with me…)"

He added, "Maange puri hone ka sambhavan dikh raha hai…toh chaliyae, hathiyaar rakh diya jaata hai. Bharosa kijiyae…Lijiyae…Fek de? (I see hope that my demands will be fulfilled. Come on then, let me surrender my gun. Trust me. Shall I throw it towards you?)"

He was then seen throwing the gun towards the police, categorically surrendering and telling his viewers, “Hathiyaar inko de diya gaya hai. (I have given them my gun).”

Criminal Or Activist? Who Was Bharat Tiwari?

Several videos are going viral on social media showing Bharat Tiwari brandishing firearms. As mentioned above, a video showed him pointing a pistol at police officers. Another video also showed him firing at the officers, however, his bullets were not seeing hitting anyone.

According to police, when STF and local officers attempted to apprehend him during an operation in Bilauti village, he opened fire, forcing them to retaliate in self-defense.