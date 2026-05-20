‘Marriage Starts as a Business Deal’: Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi Questions Delay in Twisha Sharma Death Case

New Delhi: The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has triggered sharp questions over police handling of the case, with former IPS officer and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi criticising the delay in registering an FIR and calling it a serious failure of policing procedure.

Twisha Sharma, a former beauty pageant contestant and daughter-in-law of a retired judge, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal earlier this month. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to dowry harassment and have claimed that her death was not a suicide but a case of dowry murder. The matter has now snowballed into a major controversy, with demands for a second post-mortem and allegations of delayed police action.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Kiran Bedi said police should have immediately registered the complaint exactly as narrated by the victim’s family instead of delaying action for days.

‘Police Cannot Manipulate Complaints’: Kiran Bedi tells Republic

Bedi said the role of the police is to register the FIR first and investigate later, adding that sections of law can always be modified depending on evidence collected during the probe.

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“Police is not supposed to manipulate. Record the information as it is. Investigation comes later,” Bedi told Republic TV.

She said delays in dowry death cases can severely impact evidence collection and allow the accused time to prepare a defence. Questioning why notices were not immediately issued to the husband and other family members, Bedi said the “first vital few days” of investigation had already been lost.

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“Why was the husband not immediately called for questioning? Why allow crucial time to pass?” she asked during the interview.

The former IPS officer also said local police should follow professional investigation procedures similar to central agencies, where suspects can be summoned and questioned without immediate arrests.

‘Marriages Becoming Transactions’

Kiran Bedi also made strong remarks on the larger social issue of dowry-linked marriages, saying many marriages in India had become “transactional”.

“It starts as a business deal, give and take. When the transaction fails, extortion and violence begin,” she said.

Bedi further questioned why families continue to tolerate repeated dowry demands despite early warning signs of abuse.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s family has alleged that injury marks were found on her body and has sought a second post-mortem examination. The case has intensified further due to the involvement of a prominent legal family and mounting public scrutiny over the police response.