Marshall Islands-Flagged 20,000 Tonnes LPG Tanker Symi Reaches Kandla Port After Crossing Strait of Hormuz

Kachchh: A Marshall Islands-flagged tanker carrying approximately 20,000 tonnes of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has arrived at Kandla Port in Gujarat's Kachchh district.

The vessel identified as the tanker "Symi" crossed the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz on May 13 before reaching the Indian port.

The arrival of the LPG shipment comes amid heightened international attention on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route connecting the Persian Gulf with international shipping lanes.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where he affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commercial safety.

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Araghchi clarified that Iran will always carry out its historical duty as the protector of security in Hormuz.

In a post on X, he said, "In fruitful engagement with my host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on safety of commerce."

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Earlier, on May 13, as per sources, it was informed that the India-bound LPG tanker MV Sunshine was crossing the Strait of Hormuz and was being provided all support to move safely towards India.

According to sources, this was the 15th LPG Ship bound for India to be safely evacuated from the Persian Gulf. The ship is heading towards India, and it is being provided with all support by multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, to move safely towards India.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will be better once peace is established.

Gharibabadi, in a conversation with ANI, said that the US was not engaged in serious diplomacy.

"Strait of Hormuz situation will be better than before once peace is established. There will be transparency. There will be no discrepancy. We will not go beyond international law. If peace is established, it will have more safety and security than before," he said.

Iran on Tuesday said it would welcome any initiative by India to help defuse tensions in West Asia, with Gharibabadi praising New Delhi's "impartial" approach ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

"India has always supported peace and is always in favour of peace," Gharibabadi said while briefing reporters in the national capital. Highlighting the close ties between the two countries, Gharibabadi described India and Iran as "two nations with one culture."

"Both countries are proud of their culture. There are many commonalities, and we attach great importance to people-to-people contacts between India and Iran," he said.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister added that Tehran would welcome any diplomatic initiative from New Delhi aimed at reducing tensions in the region.