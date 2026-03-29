Masks Of Selfish Politics: PM Modi Tears Into LDF & UDF In His 1st Election Rally In Keralam
PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his first rally for the upcoming state Assembly elections in Kerala. PM expressed confidence that BJP will form a government in the state and also launched a scathing attack on CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.
- India News
- 2 min read
Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his first rally for the upcoming state Assembly elections in Kerala. During the public meeting in Palakkad, the PM expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a government in the state and also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which is presently in opposition in the state.
‘Masks Of Selfish Politics’
PM Modi stated the for decades, Kerala has been trapped between the two masks of selfish politics.
“On one side LDF, on the other UDF; one side Communists, the other Congress. One corrupt, the other mega-corrupt; one communal, the other mega-communal. All the policies of LDF and UDF are only for vote-bank politics; they have no concern for Kerala's development," he added.
Further, he gave a “guarantee” that the BJP-led NDA government can bring rapid development to Kerala.
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Kerala is being governed by LDF since 2016, before which UDF held the reigns of the state.
‘Decades of Looting’
The Prime Minister also accused the LDF and UDF of having looted Kerala for decades by “sharing the spoils”.
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“There has been an understanding between them that for some years the LDF will run the government and fill their pockets, then after a few years the UDF will loot. Our Kerala has gotten entangled in this alliance of theirs. These days, the communists and Congress have joined hands to start a new propaganda, where the Communists say that Congress is the B team of the BJP, and Congress says that the Communists are the B team of the BJP. These people have accepted that if there is one team this time, it is only the BJP,” he added.
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