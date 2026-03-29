'Masks Of Selfish Politics': PM Modi Tears Into LDF & UDF In His 1st Election Rally In Keralam

Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his first rally for the upcoming state Assembly elections in Kerala. During the public meeting in Palakkad, the PM expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a government in the state and also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), which is presently in opposition in the state.

‘Masks Of Selfish Politics’

PM Modi stated the for decades, Kerala has been trapped between the two masks of selfish politics.

“On one side LDF, on the other UDF; one side Communists, the other Congress. One corrupt, the other mega-corrupt; one communal, the other mega-communal. All the policies of LDF and UDF are only for vote-bank politics; they have no concern for Kerala's development," he added.

Further, he gave a “guarantee” that the BJP-led NDA government can bring rapid development to Kerala.

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Kerala is being governed by LDF since 2016, before which UDF held the reigns of the state.

‘Decades of Looting’

The Prime Minister also accused the LDF and UDF of having looted Kerala for decades by “sharing the spoils”.

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