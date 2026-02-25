Mass Cheating Exposed On CCTV As Relatives Deliver Cheating Slips To Students In Maharashtra's Shirur | Image: X

Shirur: Despite the District Collector’s rigorous copy-free mandate and the installation of CCTV surveillance across all examination centres, a shocking security breach has surfaced in Maharashtra's Shirur.

During the 12th Grade (HSC) Biology examination, residents and relatives were captured on video blatantly delivering cheating slips to students, bypassing official security measures.

The incident, which took place at a prominent examination centre in Shirur, has cast a long shadow over the administration's claims of conducting fair and transparent board exams in the Beed district.

"Delivery from the Back"

The surfaced video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a group of individuals standing behind the examination centre building.

In the footage, these individuals are seen scaling walls and using windows to hand over "copying materials" (cheating slips) directly to students seated inside the hall.

The timing of the incident is particularly embarrassing for the education department, as it occurred during the Biology paper, a core science subject.

While the front of the centre remained under the watchful eyes of security personnel and CCTV cameras, the rear appeared completely unguarded, providing an easy supply chain for malpractice.

To ensure the integrity of the 2026 HSC exams, Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson had previously ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at every centre.

Flying squads were also deployed to conduct surprise inspections. However, this incident suggests that technological surveillance is easily subverted when physical security on the ground is lacking.

Administration Under Fire

The video has triggered a wave of criticism from educators and honest students, many of whom are demanding strict action against the centre's supervisors.

This isn't the first time Beed has faced scrutiny; earlier this month, reports emerged of a scam centre in Chousala where drone footage captured similar scenes of mass copying, leading to FIRs against 17 teachers.

Next Steps and Accountability

The District Education Department has confirmed they are reviewing the Shirur video to identify the specific examination centre and the personnel on duty.

High-level inquiries are expected to follow, with potential de-registration of the centre and disciplinary action against invigilators who failed to report the intrusion.

As the board exams continue, the administration faces the uphill task of restoring public trust.