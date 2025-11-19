Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Uri Sector After Infiltration Alert

Security forces on Wednesday launched a massive anti-terror operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir | Image: X

New Delhi: Security forces on Wednesday launched a massive anti-terror operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after receiving credible intelligence inputs about the movement of terrorists attempting to infiltrate from across the Line of Control.

According to officials, surveillance was intensified and multiple areas were cordoned off soon after troops picked up suspicious movement near the Line of Control. Acting swiftly, the Army and other security agencies intensified ground surveillance, deployed additional units, and initiated a coordinated cordon-and-search operation across vulnerable stretches of the sector.

A brief exchange of fire occurred after security forces made initial contact with the infiltrating group. Although the firing subsided soon, officials believe the terrorists may still be hiding within forested pockets, prompting continuous and meticulous searches.

Gunshots were also heard near the Nanak Post area as special teams combed through dense forests, ridges and steep terrain. The challenging landscape, coupled with fluctuating visibility, has made the ongoing operation complex, but officials say troops remain fully engaged and in control of the situation.

This development comes at a time when security agencies are already on edge following the recent blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which has prompted enhanced nationwide vigilance against potential terror threats. The attempted infiltration in Uri is being seen as part of a broader pattern of attempted disruptions ahead of winter.

Security agencies continue to sweep the area, with more details awaited as the operation progresses.

