Massive Clashes Erupted Near Bengal-Bihar Border During Namaz, Several Injured | Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

New Delhi: A violent clash broke out between two different groups of Muslims during namaz in Pansi, under Islampur police station limits, in North Dinajpur on Monday. The incident occurred near the Bengal- Bihar border, triggering tension in the region. Several people were injured, prompting heavy police deployment.

What Sparked the Clash?

According to sources, the conflict erupted between Muslims from West Bengal and Bihar over land control issues while offering prayers. Verbal arguments quickly escalated into physical violence, with members of both groups attacking each other.

Eyewitnesses reported that stones were hurled, and some individuals sustained injuries in the chaos.

Police from Two States Rushed to the Spot

As the violence intensified, Islampur police were alerted and reached the scene to contain the situation.

Given the proximity to the Bihar border, Bihar police also intervened to restore order.

Authorities worked together to disperse the crowd and prevent further escalation.

Several individuals were injured in the violent altercation, though the exact number remains unclear. Many of the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The police have increased security in the area to prevent any further clashes.