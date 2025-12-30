Massive Crackdown by Assam Police, 11 Arrested Across Assam-Tripura as Jihadi Module Busted

Assam Police have uncovered and dismantled a Bangladesh-linked jihadi network operating across parts of Assam and Tripura, arresting 11 persons in a series of coordinated raids carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) along with central security agencies.

The operation, conducted over the past few days, involved simultaneous searches at multiple locations in Barpeta, Chirang, Baksa and Darrang districts of Assam, besides a parallel action in Agartala. Ten of the accused were taken into custody from Assam, while one was arrested from West Tripura.

Police said the busted network was linked to Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), a Bangladesh-based extremist outfit believed to be active since 2018. An STF case (No. 06/2025 dated December 28, 2025) has been registered, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Addressing reporters, STF chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta said IMK is an offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and maintains ideological and operational links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

“Assam Police had earlier launched Operation Prahaar against jihadi modules. As part of the follow-up and intensified action, Operation Pratighat was initiated, during which the IMK module was successfully busted,” Mahanta said.

According to investigators, the Assam unit of the organisation was being run by Nasim Uddin, also known as Tamim, a resident of Barpeta Road. The group allegedly relied heavily on encrypted messaging platforms and closed social media groups to radicalise and recruit youths, particularly from rural pockets.

Officials said new recruits were asked to record video pledges of allegiance, which were sent to handlers based in Bangladesh for clearance before being formally inducted into the network.

The probe has also revealed a steady flow of funds routed to Bangladesh through hawala channels and small bank transfers. Cash collections were allegedly made locally and moved across the border to finance extremist activities, including logistics and training. Security agencies are examining travel records of several accused who are suspected to have visited Bangladesh using valid passports and visas to meet senior operatives.

Those arrested hail from different parts of Barpeta, Chirang, Baksa and Darrang districts, along with one individual from West Tripura. All accused are currently in custody and are being interrogated to map the full extent of the network, its funding trail and cross-border connections.

Police officials said the operation has dealt a serious setback to attempts at reviving extremist infrastructure in the Northeast. Investigations are continuing, and further arrests cannot be ruled out.