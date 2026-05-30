Massive Dust Storm, Rain Hit Delhi-NCR, Bring Mercury Levels Down | WATCH

New Delhi: A massive dust storm hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), driven by a fresh western disturbance, on Saturday evening. Dark clouds and strong winds swept across the national capital, bringing a pleasant change in the weather.

The winds were followed by spells of rain and thunderstorm lashing over parts of Delhi.

This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that a dust storm with winds up to 30-70km per hour will occur in majority of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and nearby areas.

Emergency Alert Sent To Locals

The government has sent emergency alert on phones of the resident of Delhi-NCR.

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Flights Affected

The sudden change in the weather has disrupted flights. SpiceJet has warned its passengers that due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected.