Published 21:41 IST, February 4th 2025

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Hyderabad

Upon receiving information, multiple fire tenders reached the spot and launched firefighting operations.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Upon receiving information, multiple fire tenders reached the spot and launched firefighting operations. | Image: Pixabay

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Cherlapally Industrial Area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday, triggering panic in the vicinity. 

Republic World has accessed a video wherein thick plumes of black smoke can be seen engulfing the entire factory.

Employees and nearby workers were immediately evacuated as authorities rushed to contain the blaze.

Upon receiving information, multiple fire tenders reached the spot and launched firefighting operations. Officials are working to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent industrial units.

No casualties have been reported so far, but officials are assessing the damage and ensuring that all employees are safe.

Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. 

Updated 21:41 IST, February 4th 2025