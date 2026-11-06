Massive Fire Breaks Out at Delhi's Gaffar Market; 22 Units Deployed

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a commercial establishment in the high-density Gaffar Market area of Karol Bagh, central Delhi, triggering a major emergency response from local authorities. The incident occurred at a shop situated inside Puri Plaza, located along 13 Block in Chain Wali Gali. Fire service officials confirmed that the inferno rapidly engulfed the space, threatening surrounding commercial structures before emergency crews managed to restrict its spread.

Upon receiving an emergency distress call around 1:30 AM, the Delhi Fire Service initially dispatched units to the location. As the flames intensified, additional teams were mobilised, escalating the total deployment to 22 fire tenders, including specialised water hoses and tactical rescue units. Following extended and rigorous firefighting efforts, first responders successfully contained the raging blaze and brought the situation under control. Officials confirmed that no loss of life or physical injuries were reported in connection with the incident, though extensive property damage was recorded.

Preliminary investigations suggest that battery overheating or overcharging may have triggered the initial blaze. Given Gaffar Market’s status as a prominent commercial hub for electronic goods and mobile accessories, official teams are taking comprehensive steps to establish the exact sequence of events. Authorities stated that detailed reports will be collected from both the Delhi Fire Department and the Electrical Inspectorate. Additionally, experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been tasked with conducting an on-site structural examination to inspect the building and analyse potential combustible residue or hazardous material.

The Gaffar Market blaze follows a separate fire emergency reported earlier in the national capital. On Thursday morning, a localised fire broke out in the commercial pocket of Mangal Bazar in Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service received a call reporting the outbreak at approximately 5:50 AM, prompting the immediate dispatch of four to five fire tenders to the scene. Fire Officer Deepak Hooda confirmed that response teams swiftly doused the flames, ensuring no casualties or injuries occurred during the operation.

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