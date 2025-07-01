Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Bairagarh; Firefighting Efforts Underway

Bhopal: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal. Several fire engines were dispatched to the scene as thick smoke was seen billowing from the site.

Authorities have confirmed that firefighting operations are currently in progress. So far, no casualties have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. As a precaution, the area has been sealed off while fire brigade teams work to bring the blaze under control.

Massive Explosion in Telangana Claims 12 Lives

In a separate incident that occurred recently, a massive explosion at the Sigachi Chemicals factory in Pashamylaram, located in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, resulted in the deaths of 12 workers and left 25 others injured. The blast caused a major fire that required the efforts of 11 fire engines and took several hours to extinguish.

Reports indicate that five of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated in various hospitals.