  • Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Bairagarh; Firefighting Efforts Underway

Updated 1 July 2025 at 08:12 IST

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Bhopal’s Bairagarh area, firefighting operations are ongoing with no casualties reported yet.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Massive fire breaks out at a factory in Bhopal’s Bairagarh area; no casualties reported. | Image: Representational Image, ANI

Bhopal: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal. Several fire engines were dispatched to the scene as thick smoke was seen billowing from the site.

Authorities have confirmed that firefighting operations are currently in progress. So far, no casualties have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. As a precaution, the area has been sealed off while fire brigade teams work to bring the blaze under control.

Massive Explosion in Telangana Claims 12 Lives

In a separate incident that occurred recently, a massive explosion at the Sigachi Chemicals factory in Pashamylaram, located in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, resulted in the deaths of 12 workers and left 25 others injured. The blast caused a major fire that required the efforts of 11 fire engines and took several hours to extinguish.

Reports indicate that five of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated in various hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. He announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Read More: 8 Dead, Several Injured in Blast at Telangana Chemical Factory

Published 1 July 2025 at 08:12 IST