Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Odisha's Bargarh; Over 5 Fire Team's Rush To Spot

Bargarh: A massive fire broke out at a sack manufacturing factory in the Bardol area of ​​Bargarh district, Odisha, on Monday, causing panic among local residents and engulfing the entire area in thick smoke. The sudden blaze spread rapidly through the factory premises, creating a tense situation.

According to sources, the fire spread quickly due to the presence of highly flammable raw materials stored inside the factory. Firefighters faced immense difficulty in controlling the blaze, as the intense flames and thick smoke hampered their efforts. The flames were visible from a considerable distance, causing panic among residents in the surrounding areas.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters immediately rushed to the spot, and at least five fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames. Firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and residential areas. The entire area remained shrouded in smoke throughout the firefighting operation, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.

The employees present at the factory managed to escape in time, and there were no casualties. No injuries have been reported so far, although significant property damage is anticipated.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials of the sack manufacturing factory stated that a detailed investigation will be launched to ascertain the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident, a person died after a private bus caught fire in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area late at night. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sharma, 25, a bus helper and a native of Jharkhand who used to stay inside the vehicle at night. According to preliminary reports, Sharma used to burn incense sticks while sleeping inside the bus to ward off mosquitoes, and this may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause will be confirmed after further examination.