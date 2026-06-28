Massive Fire Breaks Out at Lucknow Cold Storage, Six Fire Tenders Deployed
A significant fire erupted at the Himalayan Cold Storage in Chinhat, Lucknow, on Saturday morning, leading to an extensive firefighting response. Thick smoke billowed from the site, alarming local residents. Six fire tenders were deployed for containment, with firefighters and Chinhat Police working urgently to manage the blaze and protect nearby buildings.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the Himalayan Cold Storage facility in the Chinhat area of Lucknow on Saturday morning, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the premises and were reportedly visible from nearly a kilometre away, causing panic among residents.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are engaged in efforts to bring the blaze under control. Fire brigade personnel, along with Chinhat Police, reached the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue and firefighting operations.
The Himalayan Cold Storage, located under the Chinhat Police Station limits, was engulfed in flames, with firefighters working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.
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The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored, and a detailed investigation will be conducted after the fire is fully extinguished.
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