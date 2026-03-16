Massive Fire Breaks Out at SCB Medical College ICU in Odisha’s Cuttack; 10 Patients Killed

Cuttack: Panic gripped Odisha’s largest government hospital after a major fire broke out in the Trauma Care Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack late at night. According to local reports, several people are feared dead and many are critically injured, though officials are yet to confirm casualties.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted on the first floor of the Trauma Care ICU in the hospital’s Emergency Department at around 2:30 AM. Firefighters rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. The hospital’s fire brigade began the initial firefighting operation, and three additional fire engines were later deployed to bring the flames under control.

Hospital staff and emergency teams quickly evacuated patients from the affected ICU. More than 10 critically ill patients were rescued and shifted to the New Medicine ICU, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Advertisement